Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Missing MetLife Employee Case
A security guard reportedly lives at a home that was recently searched in connection with the disappearance of a Michigan woman. According to Detroit's WXYZ 7 Action News , the security guard "works, or worked" at MetLife, Danielle Stislicki's employer when she disappeared in early December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|GetAlife
|2
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|10 hr
|badam
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Tim Horton on ford road
|Mon
|Marwa
|3
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
|Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist...
|Dec 24
|sdv
|7
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC