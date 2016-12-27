Rent this 90-year-old fire station, y...

Rent this 90-year-old fire station, yours for $2,500 a month

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Curbed Detroit

Drawn to the allure of old fire stations? Engine No. 21 was built in 1926 and has been vacant since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The reason why crime in Midtown is down 1 hr former democrat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
Tim Horton on ford road Mon Marwa 3
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders Sun ThomasA 2
News Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist... Dec 24 sdv 7
white lives matter Dec 23 former democrat 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,147

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC