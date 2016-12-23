Red Wings - Hurricanes makeup date announced: March 27
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today that the makeup date for last week's cancelled game between Detroit and Carolina will be made up March 27. This means Detroit will play the very rare back-to-back-to-back. The reason it's very rare is because it's generally a player safety issue.
