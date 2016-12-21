Record crowd celebrates NYE at Campus Martius
A record crowd gathered at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit tonight for the annual Meridian Motor City Ball Drop. "Families, everybody is enjoying the festivities," said Matt Flynn, the production manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|Pgs1958
|122
|Rev michael adkins
|16 hr
|Brother
|1
|Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Det...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|nuke M now
|611
|What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|30
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC