Raiders shoot past Titans in Detroit
The Raiders connected on 12 three-pointers, eight in the first half, and picked up their first Horizon League win of the season Saturday aft DETROIT, Michigan - The Wright State men's basketball team connected on 12 three-pointers, eight in the first half, and picked up their first Horizon League win of the season Saturday afternoon with an 85-72 victory at Detroit Mercy. Wright State hosts a pair of league games next week, taking on Cleveland State on Thursday, January 5, at 7:30 and Youngstown State on Saturday, January 7, at 4:00.
