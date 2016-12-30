Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Detroit garage
Detroit police say a man interested in buying a home made the gruesome discovery of a mummified body inside its garage. The Detroit Free Press reports the man entered the garage Thursday and found a decomposed and mummified body inside a car parked inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer...
|6 hr
|Geezer
|28
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|13 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|Dec 28
|former democrat
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC