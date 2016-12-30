Potential homebuyer finds mummified b...

Potential homebuyer finds mummified body in Detroit garage

Detroit police say a man interested in buying a home made the gruesome discovery of a mummified body inside its garage. The Detroit Free Press reports the man entered the garage Thursday and found a decomposed and mummified body inside a car parked inside.

