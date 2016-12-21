Police seize 400 marijuana plants from 'illegal grow' warehouse in Detroit
The Detroit Police Narcotics Unit raided a warehouse on Van Dyke near Eight Mile and discovered an "illegal grow operation" with nearly 400 marijuana plants in various stages of maturity, Officer Jennifer Moreno says. The plants, located in a building on the 20200 block of Van Dyke in east Detroit, were seized by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC