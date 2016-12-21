Pastors on alert over possible terror attacks
I spoke to the pastor of Citadel Praise Church who says most churches, including his, have been stepping up security for years. Pastor Spencer Ellis says there is lots of preparation leading up to the Christmas celebration at his church on Detroit's west side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC