Our top 10 stories from 2016
As this hellish year is winding down, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the stories that shaped 2016 into the cluster-fuck of a year that it is. 1. Detroit teachers are using Twitter to document poor school conditions DPS teachers started using the Twitter handle @teachDetroit to show photos of the awful conditions of the schools.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer...
|45 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,754
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|16 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|Dec 27
|badam
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
