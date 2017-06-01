Open Book Theatre Company to Host Improv Fundraiser 1/6/2017
On Friday, January 6th Open Book Theatre Company will present a night of Improvisation. The show will be hosted by Jaclynn Cherry and Sean Paraventi two actors who have worked numerous times with Open Book and are well known throughout Detroit for their work in the improv community, most notably with Comedy Sportz and the Planet Ant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist...
|Sat
|sdv
|7
|Tim Horton on ford road
|Fri
|Sabrina
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Dec 22
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC