No charges in 2 fatal shootings by Dearborn police
The Wayne County prosecutor issued lengthy statements Wednesday in the deaths of Kevin Matthews a year ago and Janet Wilson last January. Both were killed by Dearborn police, although Matthews was shot in Detroit after a chase on foot and an intense physical struggle.
