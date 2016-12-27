New sustainable agriculture development in Detroit feeds 2,000 households for free
Urban renewal on a couple of acres in a northern section of Detroit, Michigan doesn't mean fancy street signs, sprawling apartment complexes or bicycle lanes. It means a vision for clean food and sustainable agriculture to create a new kind of urban development called an "agrihood."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|GetAlife
|2
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|10 hr
|badam
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Tim Horton on ford road
|Mon
|Marwa
|3
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
|Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist...
|Dec 24
|sdv
|7
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC