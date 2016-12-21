New photos in Detroit terror suspect case

On Thursday, prosecutors argued against a motion that had been filed Wednesday by attorneys for Gregerson to revoke his detention. In an indictment unsealed in federal court, Gregerson, aka Abdurraahman Bin Mikaayl, 29, is charged with receipt of explosive materials with intent to harm, two counts of unregistered possession of a destructive device and unlicensed receipt of explosive materials.

