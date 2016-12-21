Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 54-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition. Police say Nicole Harris was last heard from by her daughter on December 13. She lives in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street.
