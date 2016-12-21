Missing woman suffers from mental hea...

Missing woman suffers from mental health issues

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 54-year-old woman who suffers from a mental health condition. Police say Nicole Harris was last heard from by her daughter on December 13. She lives in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The reason why crime in Midtown is down 3 hr badam 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
Tim Horton on ford road Mon Marwa 3
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders Dec 25 ThomasA 2
News Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist... Dec 24 sdv 7
white lives matter Dec 23 former democrat 1
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,141 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC