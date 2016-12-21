Missing 69 y.o. suffers from mental issues
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from mental health issues. Police say Monica Williams was last seen on December 29 around 10 p.m. at her group home in the 16000 block of Harlow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|nuke M now
|611
|What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer...
|8 hr
|Wildchild
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|Fri
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|Dec 28
|former democrat
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC