Michigan teen arrested for stabbing m...

Michigan teen arrested for stabbing mother on Christmas night

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A 17-year-old daughter was arrested Monday for fatally stabbing her 45-year-old mother in Clinton Township, a Detroit, Michigan, a suburb roughly 21 miles north of the city center, on Christmas night, local police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
Tim Horton on ford road Mon Marwa 3
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders Sun ThomasA 2
News Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist... Dec 24 sdv 7
white lives matter Dec 23 former democrat 1
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) Dec 22 Gcaver2 16
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC