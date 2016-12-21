Mall Hours & Deals: Many open for Chr...

Mall Hours & Deals: Many open for Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WXYZ

If you still need to pick up that perfect gift, you may still have a little time. Stores are open and some have all sorts of deals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr jjohn 20,745
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders 8 hr ThomasA 2
News Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist... Sat sdv 7
Tim Horton on ford road Fri Sabrina 2
white lives matter Dec 23 former democrat 1
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) Dec 22 Gcaver2 16
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec 22 former democrat 3
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC