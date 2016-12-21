Mall Hours & Deals: Many open for Christmas Eve
If you still need to pick up that perfect gift, you may still have a little time. Stores are open and some have all sorts of deals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist...
|Sat
|sdv
|7
|Tim Horton on ford road
|Fri
|Sabrina
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Dec 22
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC