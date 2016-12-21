Lost in the haze with Double Winter
You might recall the second weekend of December in 2016? That's when Michigan saw its first snowstorm of the year. As the snowflakes piled high and cars dovetailed to and fro, Detroit's Double Winter, a band whose name is obviously an homage to this kind of thing, was feelin' themselves at Key Club Recording in Benton Harbor, as they dug in to record their first full-length album.
