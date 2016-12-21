Latina recounts the terror she experienced after filming...

Latina recounts the terror she experi...

After Donald Trump's win in November, a group of white middle school students in Michigan was caught on camera chanting , "Build the wall!" while Latino students looked on in horror. As you might expect, the parents of those children were outraged by what they saw - except they weren't outraged at their own children, but at the Latino students who filmed them making racist taunts.

