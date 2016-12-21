Jewish, Muslim volunteers help on 'Mi...

Jewish, Muslim volunteers help on 'Mitzvah Day'

While many Christians will celebrate Christmas with church, presents and a family dinner there are thousands of people in the metro Detroit area that will get the day off, but have little to celebrate. It's why for several decades people of the Jewish faith have taken advantage of the day to step up volunteer efforts during what's now called "Mitzvah Day."

