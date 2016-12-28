HopCat, Comerica Park named most popu...

HopCat, Comerica Park named most popular by Lyft riders According to the 2016 Lyftie Awards, Metro Detroit riders often visited HopCat, O'Tooles, CoPa and others Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2htmtpg Each year transportation network Lyft releases a list of places that its customers wanted to be taken most frequently to throughout the year. For 2016, the San Francisco-based company included Detroit it its findings and announced the results Wednesday as part of the Lyftie Awards.

