HopCat, Comerica Park named most popular by Lyft riders
HopCat, Comerica Park named most popular by Lyft riders According to the 2016 Lyftie Awards, Metro Detroit riders often visited HopCat, O'Tooles, CoPa and others Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2htmtpg Each year transportation network Lyft releases a list of places that its customers wanted to be taken most frequently to throughout the year. For 2016, the San Francisco-based company included Detroit it its findings and announced the results Wednesday as part of the Lyftie Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|5 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|5 hr
|Crystal Vision
|1
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|Tue
|badam
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC