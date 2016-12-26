Holy shit: Patti Smith just announced for March at Royal Oak Music Theatre
You guys, 2017 is already better than 2016 with this epic announcement from the Royal Oak Music Theatre today. The godmother of punk rock, Patti Smith, is playing with her band here in metro Detroit on Saturday, March 11 and we are so excited.
