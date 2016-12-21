Hip Hop artist Trey Songz arrested af...

Hip Hop artist Trey Songz arrested after...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

Grammy-nominated singer Trey Songz has been arrested in Detroit following a show at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night. Songz, who's real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is facing charges of resisting or obstructing an arrest and malicious destruction of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min anybody anywhere 20,752
News What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer... 38 min okimar 7
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 8 hr Crystal Vision 3
News Missing woman suffers from mental health issues Wed former democrat 1
News The reason why crime in Midtown is down Tue badam 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders Dec 25 ThomasA 2
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC