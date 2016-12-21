Hip Hop artist Trey Songz arrested after...
Grammy-nominated singer Trey Songz has been arrested in Detroit following a show at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night. Songz, who's real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is facing charges of resisting or obstructing an arrest and malicious destruction of property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,752
|What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer...
|38 min
|okimar
|7
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|8 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|Tue
|badam
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC