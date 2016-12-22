The redevelopment and newfound interest in the City of Detroit, coupled with its lack of yarn shops, has caught the attention of Crafty Lady Trio owners Lynn Cusumano, Martina Browning and Patty Halan, who purchased the Macomb yarn shop nearly 11 years ago. Handmade: Crafty Lady Trio launches online yarn club The redevelopment and newfound interest in the City of Detroit, coupled with its lack of yarn shops, has caught the attention of Crafty Lady Trio owners Lynn Cusumano, Martina Browning and Patty Halan, who purchased the Macomb yarn shop nearly 11 years ago.

