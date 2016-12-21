Friendly Bet Between Green Bay-Detroi...

Friendly Bet Between Green Bay-Detroit Police Chiefs Wednesday, December 28

Wednesday, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith made a friendly wager with Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Sunday's Packers and Lions match-up. If the Packers win, Chief Smith will receive American Coney Island hot dogs from Detroit's Famous American Coney Island restaurant.

