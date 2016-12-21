Flint aid, Detroit schools bailout among top 10 laws of 2016
It was an expensive 2016 for Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to address Flint's water emergency and to rescue Detroit's school district from massive debt. Legislators also tackled higher speed limits, driverless cars, medical marijuana regulations and other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClickOnDetroit.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC