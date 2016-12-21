Flashpoint 12/25/2016: Spirit of givi...

Flashpoint 12/25/2016: Spirit of giving, special roundtable of only good news

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ClickOnDetroit

The first segment includes an appearance by Mitch Albom who shared details about his work with SAY Detroit and other upcoming projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClickOnDetroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
the real truth about the jews 3 hr LEX LUTHER 1
News Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders Sun ThomasA 2
white lives matter Dec 23 former democrat 1
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec 22 former democrat 3
News He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w... Dec 19 former democrat 1
How much are suboxones worth? Dec 18 Tony 4
See all Detroit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Forum Now

Detroit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Detroit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Detroit, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC