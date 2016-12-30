First Taste: Ima now serving bibimbap, udon, other meals in a bowl in Corktown
Just in time to ring in the new year, the new noodle and rice bowl shop, Ima, opened its doors this week in the former Rubbed space in Corktown. Serving up a seasonal menu of udon noodles, bibimbap and curry rice bowls, and sharable plates like "Ima" tacos and steamed edamame, the eatery is the passion project of chef-owner Mike Ransom.
Read more at Metro Times.
