Few details to be found in subpoenas targeting Detroit demolition program
We now know the contents of two federal subpoenas issued to the Detroit agencies running the city's building demolitions program, but they don't tell us much more than we already knew about an ongoing investigation. They demanded the agencies turn over basically everything they have related to federally funded demolition contracts since the start of 2014.
