Even more best Detroit music: Digging deeper into 2016
For reasons of space, the following submissions were cut from our overview of the best music that happened in or came from Detroit, Mich. during the year 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,750
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|28 min
|Condolences
|2
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|11 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|Tue
|badam
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC