DPD searching for missing 1-year-old boy

DPD searching for missing 1-year-old boy

20 hrs ago

Detroit police are asking for your help locating a missing 1-year-old who is believed to be with his non-custodial father. According to police, Logan Tucker was with his biological, non-custodial father, Gregory Tucker, on the afternoon of Christmas.

