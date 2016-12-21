DPD searching for missing 1-year-old boy
Detroit police are asking for your help locating a missing 1-year-old who is believed to be with his non-custodial father. According to police, Logan Tucker was with his biological, non-custodial father, Gregory Tucker, on the afternoon of Christmas.
