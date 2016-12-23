Does Local Weapons Suspect have Collaborators?
A Detroit man held for planning to use grenades to wage violent jihad is aligned with a group of supporters in Maryland, according to federal prosecutors. The filing says Gregerson was part of a larger group of Islamic State supporters.
