Denzel Washington's film version of 'Fences' to show at Cinema Detroit
Denzel Washington's Fences will be showing at Cinema Detroit starting Sunday, Dec. 25. For those unfamiliar with the play, playwright August Wilson racked up Pulitzer, Tony and Drama Desk awards for his plays on the 20th century black experience. It's a cycle of 10 plays, each set in a different decade, mostly located in Pittsburgh.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ah, the Spirit of the Season... Whining Atheist...
|Sat
|sdv
|7
|Tim Horton on ford road
|Fri
|Sabrina
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Dec 22
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
