Delta MD88 at Detroit on Dec 21st 2016, rejected takeoff due to engine failure

A Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-88, registration N934DL performing flight DL-1633 from Detroit,MI to Miami,FL , was accelerating for takeoff from runway 21R when the crew rejected takeoff at high speed due to the failure of the left hand engine . The aircraft slowed safely.

