Defaced east side billboard telegraphs an uneasy truth
Billboards are still a powerful way to grab the public's attention; this particular one, which I noticed just yesterday, features the work of a politically-minded vandal offering a point-blank answer to a very serious question. In a state where an entire city was sacrificed to the neoliberal gods; where an entire county gained the nation's spotlight for its embarrassingly backwards, misguided support of the white nationalist who will be inaugurated as our 45th president next year; where the children in the city of Detroit cannot count on the public education system and have been denied a basic right to literacy - the people have been sent some very loud and clear messages.
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Thu
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
