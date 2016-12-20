Defaced east side billboard telegraphs an uneasy truth

Billboards are still a powerful way to grab the public's attention; this particular one, which I noticed just yesterday, features the work of a politically-minded vandal offering a point-blank answer to a very serious question. In a state where an entire city was sacrificed to the neoliberal gods; where an entire county gained the nation's spotlight for its embarrassingly backwards, misguided support of the white nationalist who will be inaugurated as our 45th president next year; where the children in the city of Detroit cannot count on the public education system and have been denied a basic right to literacy - the people have been sent some very loud and clear messages.

