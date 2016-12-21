Charges against emergency managers underscore shortsightedness that created Flint water crisis

Although it wasn't mentioned directly by name when state Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the filing of felony charges against four officials connected to the Flint water crisis, Michigan's controversial emergency manager law was, for many, the target of the harshest indictment handed down Tuesday. The law's focus on fiscal austerity rather than human needs sits at the heart of the anxiety and outrage swirling around Public Act 436, which allows the state to appoint "emergency managers" to take over financially struggling school districts, cities and counties - effectively neutering local democracy in the process.

