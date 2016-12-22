Chain restaurants are flooding downtown, and there's no sign of slowing

Depending on who you ask, this is either an abomination in our city's dining scene or the combo we didn't even know we needed : downtown is expected welcome the world's first IHOP/Applebee's combination restaurant next year. Behind the behemoth in casual chain dining is Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants says the development is in line with its "strategic growth plan."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.