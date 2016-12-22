Chain restaurants are flooding downtown, and there's no sign of slowing
Depending on who you ask, this is either an abomination in our city's dining scene or the combo we didn't even know we needed : downtown is expected welcome the world's first IHOP/Applebee's combination restaurant next year. Behind the behemoth in casual chain dining is Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants says the development is in line with its "strategic growth plan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC