CBS sued in Detroit over JonBenet Ramsey special
Burke Ramsey, a Michigan resident, is going after the network for a television series in September concluding he was the one to kill his six-year old sister. His attorney Lin Wood, who talked to us on the phone from Atlanta, tells us, "They did it for ratings during sweeps, and they did it for profits."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|2 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|20 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|Tue
|badam
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Mothers plead for answers in cold case murders
|Dec 25
|ThomasA
|2
|white lives matter
|Dec 23
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC