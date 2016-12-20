Bop along to a remake of 'Christmas Bop' this holiday season with a ton of Detroit artists
It's not every day that over 30 Michigan musicians get together to cover the forever badass yet sometimes forgotten song "Christmas Bop" - the 1975 song from English glam rock band T. Rex. Well, friends - today is that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
