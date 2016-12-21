Abandoned dog found curled up on his owner's recliner in Detroit
An abandoned dog has been found curled up on his former owner's recliner after it was dumped by the side of the road when the family moved away and left him behind. The injured and emaciated dog was sleeping on the broken chair among a pile of garbage in the freezing cold in Detroit, Michigan for more than a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Detroit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|white lives matter
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
|This works to get unstuck
|Dec 18
|Tony
|2
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Kathyjayn
|55
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC