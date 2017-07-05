Water main break forces road closures...

Water main break forces road closures in Highland Park

12 hrs ago

A water main break forced street closures in the Highland Park neighborhood just north of the South Platte River on Wednesday night. The water main broke on 29th Avenue and Zuni Street.

Denver, CO

