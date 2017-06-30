Shed Creative Inhibitions at Laura Krudener's New Gallery, Atc Den
In her practice, Denver artist Laura Krudener lets colors spatter and dance across exuberant canvases in a kind of compositional choreography. Her other concern, the digital lifestyle platform Among the Colors , aims to do the same for people, by helping them navigate the perfect surface for their own locked-up creativity.
