Shed Creative Inhibitions at Laura Kr...

Shed Creative Inhibitions at Laura Krudener's New Gallery, Atc Den

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

In her practice, Denver artist Laura Krudener lets colors spatter and dance across exuberant canvases in a kind of compositional choreography. Her other concern, the digital lifestyle platform Among the Colors , aims to do the same for people, by helping them navigate the perfect surface for their own locked-up creativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr ReplaceGOP 28,818
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,316
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 15 hr Jocelyn Aldworth 738
Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16) Tue Sandista 10
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! Tue Trisha 7
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Jul 4 French Blue 323
Nicole DuBois Savage Jul 3 Shaliji 18
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC