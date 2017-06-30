Reader: Broadway Is So Busy, Driving Your Car on It Is Crazy
Our story recapping recent action on Broadway, particularly regarding bicycles on Broadway and the city's pilot bike-lane project, has readers on a roll. Last weekend we shared a few of their comments, including this: "Broadway is so busy, giving that lane to bikes is crazy."
