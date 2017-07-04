PHOTOS: Fight for disability rights, propelled nationally by ADAPT, was born decades ago in Denver
JUL 5 1978 - Two disabled demonstrators sit near RTD buses near the intersection of Colfax Ave. and Broadway in Denver. They were among more than 30 persons who barricaded two buses in demanding accessibility to transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,271
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Sandista
|10
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|1 hr
|Trisha
|7
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,802
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|15 hr
|French Blue
|323
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Mon
|Shaliji
|18
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Mon
|T Ray
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC