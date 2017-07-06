New I-70 training center will aid eff...

New I-70 training center will aid effort to hire 350 local residents for massive highway project

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Colorado Department of Transportation intends to reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70 East, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 50-year old viaduct , lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards, and place a 4-acre cover over a portion of the lowered interstate. A rendering released in August 2016 shows the section of an expanded Interstate 70 that would have a 4-acre cover on top.

