Man who killed Denver Post reporter i...

Man who killed Denver Post reporter in drunken driving crash to be released from prison

15 hrs ago

Jesus Carreno is led away after his sentencing hearing at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse in Denver, Colorado on Friday, March 3, 2017. He received a maximum sentence of six years for vehicular homicide and a DUI charge for the death of Denver Post reporter Colleen O'Connor, killed August 31, 2016 while crossing a street.

