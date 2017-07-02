Leadership Academy at Regis Graduates 16 Denver Youths
The Porter-Billups Leadership Academy celebrated its 22nd year on Thursday at Regis University, graduating 16 students, including the two rising seniors pictured here. The three-week leadership academy is for students entering grades 4 through 12, and targets at-risk and low-income Denver youth.
