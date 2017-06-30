Jason Dorfman
The Jacquard, a hotel slated to open early 2018 within Denver's fashionable Cherry Creek North neighborhood, today announces the appointment of Jason Dorfman as general manager. Dorfman will lead the new Autograph Collection hotel, owned and operated by Denver-based Stonebridge Companies, upon its opening.
