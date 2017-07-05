Fourth of July fires in Denver injure 3 people including 2-year-old boy
Denver firefighters responded to 29 fires on the Fourth of July while paramedics took a 2-year-old boy and two adults to hospitals for burn treatments. One adult was arrested in connection with one of the burn incidents, said Gregory Pixley, spokesman for the Denver Fire Department.
