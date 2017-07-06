Disability-rights advocates protest o...

Disability-rights advocates protest outside Cory Gardner's Denver...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Save Medicaid Rally at Skyline Park near U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's Denver office July 06, 2017 in Denver. Several hundred protesters gathered to keep up the pressure on Sen. Gardner to vote no on the proposed health care bill, which would limit Medicaid to those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min cpeter1313 51,322
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 10 min ReplaceGOP 28,826
woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15) 12 hr Liqual 38
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr Kelly 18
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr Johilir 739
Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16) Tue Sandista 10
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Jul 4 French Blue 323
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC