Disability-rights advocates protest outside Cory Gardner's Denver...
Save Medicaid Rally at Skyline Park near U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's Denver office July 06, 2017 in Denver. Several hundred protesters gathered to keep up the pressure on Sen. Gardner to vote no on the proposed health care bill, which would limit Medicaid to those in need.
